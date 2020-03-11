JD(U) Students’ Wing Leader Shot Dead in Patna on Holi Night

A leader of the students' wing of the ruling JD(U) was shot dead in Patna, allegedly by an associate who took exception to non-inclusion of his name in a poster put up for Holi festivities, police said on Wednesday, 11 March.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Prabhakar, Kanhaiya Kaushik was killed in Patel Nagar area of the city on Tuesday night and two persons, Amar Kant Jha and Dharmendra, have been arrested in this connection.

Kush, the prime accused who had allegedly pulled the trigger, however, was absconding, he said.

Kaushik was a spokesman with the Chhatra JD(U) and the vice-president of the students' union of AN College.