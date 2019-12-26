BJP’s New Stance on NRC Is a Tactical Retreat: Prashant Kishor

JD(U) National Vice-President Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 26 December, scoffed at the Centre's refrain that there have been no deliberations so far on a country-wide National Register for Citizens (NRC), calling the new stance a “tactical retreat”.

The poll strategist-turned-politician, whose party is an alliance partner of the BJP, asserted that the change in stance was prompted by the nationwide protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.

“The claim of ‘abhi toh NRC ki koi charcha hi nahin hui hai’ is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide protest against CAA-NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop. Government could wait till SC judgment on CAA. A favourable court order, and the whole process will be back," Kishor tweeted.