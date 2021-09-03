Chapter on JP Narayan Removed From Bihar's JP University Syllabus, CM Unhappy

Bihar's Jai Prakash University has removed chapters on social and political activists such as Ram Manohar Lohia and ironically, Jayaprakash Narayan (after whom the university is named) from its MA Political Science syllabus, triggering an outrage from the Bihar government.

The Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan, who is a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, is the chancellor of the university.

Meanwhile, chapters on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Subhas Chandra Bose and Jotirao Phule have been introduced.