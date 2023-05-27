Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Quotes by India's First Prime Minister

The death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is observed on 27 May every year. He was the first prime minister of India and he contributed immensely to India's freedom struggle. He was one of the important leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). He was one of the major leaders who fought against British rule in India.

Nehru fought and won the first general elections in India followed by winning the second and third terms as the prime minister, serving in the office till his death on 27 May 1964.

Below are a few of his famous quotes on life and courage that will help you keep inspired and motivated in life.