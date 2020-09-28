J&K to Amend Rules for Ease in Issuance of Domicile Certificates

According to PTI, this development came after it was brought to light that applications for domicile certificates were being rejected by authorities "due to misinterpretation of the provisions” in an order from May, and because of the absence "absence of enabling provisions”.

Besides, PRC of the mother is not acknowledged as a valid document for the issuance of domicile certificate, reported PTI, citing officials.



Officials also informed PTI that the J&K administration has “agreed in principle” to amend the required rules, for the sake of increasing ease in procurement of domicile certificates.