J&K Cop, 2 CRPF Personnel Killed in Terrorist Attack in Baramulla
The area has been cordoned off and the search to nab terrorists is underway.
- One Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed after terrorists fired at a joint naka party of CRPF and police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district on Monday,17 August.
- More details are awaited.
