‘J&K Grappling With Economic, Psychological Crisis’: Iltija Mufti
In the seven months since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir has grappled with an economic, psychological and emotional crisis, Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said on Tuesday, 18 February.
"I am talking not just as Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, but also as an anguished Kashmiri. We all know what has been happening since Article 370 was abrogated. It was an emotional connect for Kashmiris with the rest of the country and that was abrogated. The clampdown had a huge cost and Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with an economic, psychological and emotional crisis," she said.
‘Modi Govt Spreading Misinformation About Condition of Kashmiris’
Iltija alleged the Narendra Modi government was "spreading misinformation" about the condition of Kashmiris.
"I have respect for the prime minister as everybody else should. But I feel very sad that he is being misled or he is willfully misleading the country. What rights do Kashmiris have right now?" she asked.
Her mother and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was detained after provisions Article 370 was withdrawn on 5 August last year and Jammu and kashmir was divided into two union territories.
