J&K Adminisration Releases 4 Politicians From Detention: Officials
The Jammu and Kashmir adminstration on Sunday, 2 February, released four politicians from preventive custody in the MLA hostel, which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail, officials told news agency PTI.
Three of the released politicians belong to the National Conference and one is from the PDP, the officials said.
The four have been sent to their homes and asked to remain confined within their residence for the time being, they said.
They were detained along with several other politicians, leaders, activists and traders after the abrogation of the Article 370 of the constitution on August 5 last year.
Among other prominent politicians who have been detained since the Article 370 move are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and JK People's Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone.
They have still not been released.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was lodged at Chesmashahi Huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.
The senior Abdullah was slapped with stringent Public Safety Act on 17 September which was renewed for a period of three months on 16 December.
