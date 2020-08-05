J&K Admin’s Order to Lift Curfew Was ‘Hogwash’: Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that “J&K admin and police prefer not leaving a paper trail.”
Referring to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration’s decision to lift the two-day curfew in the Union Territory as “hogwash,” detained former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said: “J&K admin and police prefer not leaving a paper trail.”
Mufti’s Twitter handle, managed by her daughter Iltija since her detention in 2019, on Wednesday, 5 August, retweeted a Kashmiri journalist’s post on how even ambulances are not allowed to cross, and said:
“Last night’s order withdrawing curfew was hogwash. When it comes to collective punishment, J&K admin & police prefer not leaving a paper trail & yet ensure people are caged by imposing an unofficial curfew (sic).”
The Order to Lift Curfew
According to NDTV, the J&K administration on Tuesday decided to lift curfew that had reportedly been imposed on information that "separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups (were) planning to observe August 5 as a Black Day.”
The decision came after a lot of flak was garnered by the J&K administration for the curfew. The order for revocation read:
“Pursuant to review of incident-free situation of 4 August and further reports received in this context, the matter has been re-examined and it has been decided to remove restrictions.”
In place of the curfew, the administration had reportedly re-emphasised movement restrictions across the region in order to combat the COVID-19 crisis.
