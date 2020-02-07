J&K Admin Extends 2G Mobile Data Service Till 15 February

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday, 7 February announced the extension of the 2G mobile data service in the union territory till 15 February.

The order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra, in the evening. It also increasing the whitelisted sites available for mobile data users in the union territory to 481.

The order said Kabra reviewed the restrictions on mobile data services with regard to its impact on the overall security situation and after due consideration of reports of law enforcement agencies, which have, among other things, brought out the usage of the internet for carrying out terror activities at various places as well as use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for this purpose despite measures taken by the telecom service providers (TSP).