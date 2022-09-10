Jammu Univ Professor’s Suicide: Students Claim Conspiracy, Demand CBI Probe

Several students and faculty members of Jammu University on Friday held a protest demanding an independent probe into the death of a psychology department professor.

Professor Chander Shekhar died by suicide after he was suspended over allegations of sexual harassment. His students and family have alleged that he was the victim of a rivalry and conspiracy to prevent him from becoming the Head of the Department (HOD) of Psychology at JU later this month.

About 23 students had filed complaints of sexual harassment against Shekhar on 1 September following which a committee was formed to inquire into the allegations. Shekhar was found dead in his office on 7 September, two days after he was suspended by the university authorities.

Many teachers had stated that the action by the university was impulsive and harsh.