Protests rocked the Kathua district of Jammu on Saturday, 26 August, after a class 10 student was allegedly beaten up by his teacher and the school's principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on the classroom board.

Victim hospitalised: The student of the Higher Secondary School in Bani was beaten up by his Urdu teacher, namely Farooq Ahmed, and the principal, Mohammad Hafiz on Friday, 25 August. The victim was later admitted to the hospital due to internal injuries, The Tribune reported.

Sections invoked: The accused persons have been booked under Sections Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act.