Has J&K ‘Gained’ From ‘Industrialisation’ Post Article 370?

Professor Nisar Ali claimed that there is no land available for industrial activity in the Valley. “The reason is simple — most of our land — which has economic potential — is under the clutches of defence and security establishments.” The government, he suggests, must release this vast land and provide it to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Many years before I was member of Prime Minister’s task force in New Delhi, when a 100 crore rupees corpus was approved by the government for reviving sick industries, that amount never came to Jammu and Kashmir,” said a core member of an industries union in Kashmir, Sheikh Aashiq, who is also the chairman of the Kashmir Chamber of Industries and Commerce (KCIC).

In his first speech after the abrogation of Article 370 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that many industries — including import-export, food processing, and health care — would flourish in Jammu and Kashmir with the scrapping of Article 370. The government believes that the change in Jammu & Kashmir’s status will encourage private sector investment in the new Union Territory (UT).

“Article 370 has nothing to do with industrialisation. Many outside entrepreneurs had already started their industries during the 1980s in Kashmir, but because of political instability which emerged during the 1990s, those units shut down and are lying sick,” said an entrepreneur, Riyaz Ahmad, of Chattabal in Srinagar. Locals opine that the abrogation of Article 370 would hardly incline any non-local investor to revive his sick unit or start a new one in the Valley unless the ground situation normalises.