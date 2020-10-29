Despite J&K Changes, You Still Can’t Buy Land in These States

On 26 October, the Modi government notified several changes to laws in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, using powers granted to the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

The headline amendments essentially allow outsiders to buy land in J&K, by repealing laws and legal provisions of the erstwhile state, that restricted ownership of land in J&K to ‘permanent residents’.

The removal of restrictions on outsiders buying land in J&K was long touted by supporters of the Modi government’s move to end the former state’s special status. Governor Manoj Sinha has talked up the implications of the move for industries, while BJP leaders like Sambit Patra have gleefully announced on social media that anybody can purchase land in J&K now.

The fascination of a large section of the public with purchasing land in J&K is a whole other story in itself, with people and politicians from J&K concerned that this is tied to desires to change the demographic composition of the region, given that J&K was the only Muslim-majority state in all of India.