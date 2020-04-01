Centre Passes Order Reserving J&K Govt Jobs for Domiciles

Eight months after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution – the framework of which created reservations and privileges for permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir – the Centre has now passed a new order reserving government jobs for domiciles of the Union Territory.

Late on Tuesday, 31 March, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order 2020, which modifies several laws of the former state that are still in operation, including the law for recruitments in government jobs.

Domiciles are defined as anyone who