Social Media Restrictions in Kashmir Lifted After 7 Months

The J&K government appears to have finally lifted social media restrictions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, seven months after they were imposed as part of the measures to contain the fallout of the abrogation of Article 370.

The Home Department of the J&K government issued an order for the temporary suspension of telecom services on 4 March 2020, following its periodic review of the situation in the region (as mandated by the Supreme Court of India).

Unlike previous orders, the new order does not specify if internet access (whether via mobile data or broadband) will be restricted to ‘whitelisted’ sites, meaning full access to the internet has finally been restored, including social media sites.