Is J&K Prepared to Handle Rising Cases of COVID-19?

By the time the runaways were traced, during which they are feared to have come into contact with nearly a dozen people who have since been (reportedly) traced and isolated, an unusual story of negligence at the hands of doctors began to play out.

“The serving medical superintendent of the hospital was retiring in two days, and as such, he didn’t take the matter seriously. The family was demanding separate rooms; the two children of the man were scared to death after knowing the condition of their father and they were looking for assurance,” a source at the hospital said.

The administration was, however, quick to respond. It immediately ended the contract with a microbiologist, who had reportedly refused to see the family in the absence of proper PPE, while another doctor, Dr Safia Gul, was put on notice.

“I was off that day. I don’t know what happened at the hospital,” Dr Gul, a medical officer at JNHM, told The Quint.