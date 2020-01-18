Modi Govt Launches ‘Outreach Drive’ in J&K After Drawing Criticism

Visibly unsettled by the Opposition’s rejuvenated campaign against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, coupled with Jammu and Kashmir’s disintegration into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the Narendra Modi-led Government of India has launched a massive public outreach on ground zero, while scheduling a weeklong visit of around 30 Union ministers. It literally ran into rough weather with its commencement on Saturday, 18 January, but the authorities have been on the job to make this drive a success, and make the people of Jammu and Kashmir ‘aware’ of what they call ‘the real fruits of the annulment of Article 370’.

According to knowledgeable sources in the top corridors of the UT government in Jammu, the Centre had initially planned the visit of as many as 38 Union ministers in different groups from 18 January. In the second phase, around 20 Union ministers were scheduled to visit J&K immediately after the interim process of elections on nearly 13,000 vacancies of panchs and sarpanchs in the panchayati raj institutions in February 2020.

However, heavy snowfall in Kashmir and parts of Jammu province early this week played spoilsport, forcing the authorities to reschedule the itineraries of the Union ministers.