Jammu: ‘Hardcore’ Jaish-e-Mohammed Overground Worker Held in Raid
An alleged hardcore overground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit was arrested from a village near the International Border in Jammu, a police official said on Saturday, 11 April, PTI reported.
Mohammad Muzaffar Beigh, 24, a resident of the Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was arrested during a late-night raid on a house in Chakroi, village, the official said, adding that the house owner had also been taken into custody for questioning.
“Some incriminating documents were recovered from the arrested OGW, whose questioning revealed his links with JeM terrorists. The man is a "hardcore" overground worker and some more arrests are expected at his disclosure,” the official said.
A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against him and further investigation is on. The official said Beigh had reached Chakroi on 17 March 17 and was residing in the house of the local since then due to the ongoing lockdown.
(With inputs from PTI)
