Kashmir Valley Receives Season's Heaviest Snowfall; Normal Life Disrupted

While Gulmarg ski resort reported 15 inches of snow accumulation on the ground, Srinagar city recorded around eight inches of snowfall until Wednesday morning.

Several flights were cancelled from Srinagar airport after the visibility dropped below 400 metres and continuous snowfall hampered the snow clearance operations.

Overnight snowfall also triggered landslides and shooting stones, due to which the authorities had to shutdown the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Hundreds of vehicles, including 300 Kashmir-bound trucks carrying essentials and other supplies were stranded at the Banihal highway.