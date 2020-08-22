J&K Political Parties Vow to Fight for Restoration of Article 370

In a joint statement released on Saturday, 22 August, major political parties in Kashmir – National Conference (JKNC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Congress and others – vowed to restore the special status granted to the erstwhile state.

In the statement, the parties while condemning the repealing of Article 370 of the Constitution by the central government said, “We are committed to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the Constitution of J&K and the restoration of the State and any division of the State is unacceptable to us.”