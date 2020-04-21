‘Time to Defend My Rights’: J&K Photojournalist Booked Under UAPA

Meanwhile, in another case, an FIR was registered against senior journalist Peerzada Ashiq, working for The Hindu, over a story he had filed recently.

Soon after the the cases were registered against the two journalists, press bodies and journalists took to social media to lodge their protest against the action. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti said ‘intimidating and harassing journalists in Jammu and Kashmir to stifle reportage has become the norm.’

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter: “The FIR against J&K journalist Masrat Zahra for 'anti-national' posts is another instance of the govt abusing UAPA to curb dissident voices.”