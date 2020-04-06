J&K Man Cycles Home From Mumbai to Meet Ailing Father, CRPF Helps
On 1 April, Mohammad Aarif, who works as a security guard in Mumbai, received news that his father, Wazir Hussain, had suffered a stroke and was in a critical condition.
With the nation under lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no transportation available. Distraught, Aarif saw no choice but to embark on the 2,100- km-long journey to his home village of Panjgrain in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on his bicycle.
As his story made the headlines, the Central Reserve Police Force’s Madadgaar, a 24x7 helpline set up by the paramilitary force, contacted Aarif and offered to help.
Father Airlifted to Jammu for Treatment
CRPF’s 72nd Battalion, which is located about 15 km from his village in Rajouri, sent over a team to his house. Arif’s father was then put into contact with a panel of doctors who recommended immediate hospitalisation.
Meanwhile, with the help of some local policemen and a truck, Aarif reached Gujarat’s Vadodara and is moving towards Ahmedabad. CRPF Madadgaar says that it is in touch with its group centre in Gandhinagar to provide assistance.
Senior officials told Hindustan Times they believe that coming from Maharashtra makes Aarif a potential case of coronavirus and 14-day quarantine would be essential when he enters Rajouri.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
