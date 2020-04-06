J&K Man Cycles Home From Mumbai to Meet Ailing Father, CRPF Helps

On 1 April, Mohammad Aarif, who works as a security guard in Mumbai, received news that his father, Wazir Hussain, had suffered a stroke and was in a critical condition.

With the nation under lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no transportation available. Distraught, Aarif saw no choice but to embark on the 2,100- km-long journey to his home village of Panjgrain in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on his bicycle.