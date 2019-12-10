Article 370: In a First, J&K Govt Jobs for Candidates Across India

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court, for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, has sent a recruitment notice and invited applications for 33 non-gazetted posts from candidates from across the country, The Times of India reported on Monday, 30 December.
The Supreme Court had earlier said it is satisfied with the report of Juvenile Justice Committee of Jammu and Kashmir HC which had said that no minors have been detained in jails there post abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the erstwhile state.
In a First, J&K Administration to Hire from Across India
This will be the first time in the valley that a government job is not limited to the residents of Kashmir and Ladakh.
Satisfied With Report Saying No Detention of Minors in J&K: SC
The apex court, after perusing the committee's report, said that four high court judges have visited all the jails in J&K and they have clearly stated that no minors have been illegally detained there, reported PTI.
A bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, said that it would not be proper if the court does not believe its own judges.
The bench said this when senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for petitioner Enakshi Ganguly who has alleged that minors were detained there post abrogation of provisions of Article 370, insisted that he should be given time to respond to the committee's report.
The bench granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the appropriate forum if they have any grievance over alleged detention of minors in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI further reported.
HC Asks Home Ministry to Consider Deployment of CAPF for Securing Its Wings, District Courts
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked the Union Home Ministry to urgently consider deploying the central armed police force for securing both its wings and district courts in the newly created union territory.
Taking suo moto cognisance of some incidents in Jammu and Srinagar wings of the high court over the past few months, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal issued notice to the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre on the issue of security.
'Who Could Be Competent Authority to Reconstitute Constituent Assembly?': SC
The Supreme Court raised a query on Wednesday as to who could be the competent authority to reconstitute the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly to take a call on altering the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.
The top court, which was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, also raised the point that if the decision rested with people then will it be a case of “referendum, concurrence or consultation,” reported PTI.
Imran Khan Asks International Community to Press India to Lift Kashmir Restrictions
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the international community to press India to lift the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, which has entered the fourth month.
The restrictions were imposed on 5 August when the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under the Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.
In a tweet on the Human Rights Day, Khan said he condemns the “atrocities” inflicted on the people in Kashmir.
“We must appeal to the world's conscience, to upholders of international law and to the UNSC to act” against India's illegal actions in Kashmir, he said.
Abrogation of Article 370 Unconstitutional, People of J&K Bypassed: Petitioners to SC
The Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 was “unconstitutional” since people of Jammu and Kashmir were “bypassed,” one of the petitioners told the Supreme Court, which today commenced hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the government's 5 August move.
A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice NV Ramana was told by the petitioners that any proposal for altering the constitutional status of the erstwhile state should emanate from citizens there and the Centre's move was violative of Constitution as orders were passed in “disregard of consent” of people of Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.
SMS Services Restored in Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday, 10 December, allowed service providers to start SMS service messages in the Valley so people, particularly business-persons, can receive messages from various banks, officials said.
Mobile subscribers in the Kashmir Valley will now be able to receive SMS messages generated from machines, the officials said.
SMS services were stopped as a "precautionary measure" on 14 October, a few hours after postpaid mobile phone connections were restored in the Valley. Mobile connections were suspended on 5 August after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.
7th Pay Commission Allowances Worth Rs 4,800 Cr Approved for J&K, Ladakh: MoS for Home Affairs
G Kishan Reddy, the Ministry of State for Home Affairs, while answering a question on the development of the new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said that the 7th Central Pay Commission allowances worth around Rs 4,800 crore have been approved for the Government employees of the two UTs.
Important to Restore Normalcy in Kashmir: EU Ambassador to India
Ugo Astuto, the European Union Ambassador to India, said today that it is important to restore freedom of movement and normalcy in Kashmir.
Urging Pakistan to take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil, the Ambassador said that the visit of European MPs was not an expression of the EU's policy decision.
Home Minister Amit Shah Takes Questions on Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the Lok Sabha, answered questions on the Infiltration of Militants in Jammu and Kashmir. While answering the question, the Home Minister said that the situation in the area is completely normal. He further said that the problem is with the Opposition since they predicted bloodshed. "Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired."
Further, Shah answered to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying that 99.5 percent students in J&K sat for their examination, and 7 lakh people and that 7 lakh people have availed OPD services in Srinagar is a clear indicator that things are normal in the region.
Upon being asked about the politicians held in detention in the area, Shah said that the government doesn't want to keep them even a day extra. "Whenever the administration thinks is the right time, the political leaders will be released," he said.
"Farooq Abdullah's father was kept in jail for 11 years by Congress, we dont want to follow them, as soon as admin decides, they will be released."
SC to Start Hearing Batch of Pleas Against Article 370 Abrogation Today
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 10 December, will start hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's move to abolish Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
On Monday, a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Raju Ramachandaran to come prepared in the matter.
The bench has also asked the parties to prepare a common compilation of all the documents so that hearing of the matter becomes easier.
Mehta said that although the common compilation of submission is ready, but if any fresh material during the course of hearing, then it will be filed at a later stage.
SC Reserved Judgment on Anuradha Bhasin and Ghulam Nabi Azad's Petition
The SC had, on 27 November, reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions on communication and other restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in July.
