'Kashmir Ki Kali' to 'The Kashmir Files': Indian Cinema's Changing Screenplay

The protagonist of Jangali found Kashmir to be the best place to live independently and discover the self. In Kashmir Ki Kali, Shammi Kapoor goes to Kashmir to find his dream girl and his dreams come true after a little drama in the screenplay.

In the biggest hit of that decade Jab Jab Phool Khile, Shashi Kapoor played a Kashmiri boatman who falls in love with a rich tourist. After a struggle with social status and class struggle, the two are united.

Kashmir's integration with the country has been beautifully depicted in both the films 'Kashmir Ki Kali' and 'Jab Jab Phool Khile'. However, these films have been accused of only depicting the stories of Hindu characters. They were said to be away from the reality of Kashmiriyat and the struggles of the Muslim population.

But, Yash Chopra filled that gap with Noorie. The film was immersed with Kashmiri characters and was liked not only in India but in China also. But, that was the time when guns were not smouldering in the serene atmosphere of Kashmir.