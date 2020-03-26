COVID-19 in J&K: Tableeghi Jamaat Head Dies, Associates ‘Infected’

The head of a religious propagation network, who also belonged to one of the Union Territory’s richest business families, has become the first fatal victim of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. He died at the Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday, 25 March. Fear has gripped the Kashmir Valley as four of the Sopore-based businessman’s associates in the Tableeghi Jamaat have already tested positive with COVID-19, and nearly 50 others of his network, including his family members and relatives, are anxiously waiting for their reports.

Principal Secretary and the government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, announced on Twitter that the 65-year-old, who had a house in Shah Anwar Colony of Hyderpora, on the outskirts of Srinagar, was the first fatal casualty due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. He had announced on Tuesday that four associates of the businessman, all from Bandipora district in northern Kashmir, had also tested positive.