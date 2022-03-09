Jammu & Kashmir: 1 Killed, 14 Injured in Explosion in Udhampur
The blast took place at Salathia Chowk near the tehsil office in Udhampur.
One person was killed and 14 injured in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, 9 March, police said.
The blast took place at Salathia Chowk near the tehsil office in Udhampur, reported IANS.
Talking to reporters at the site of incident. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that preliminary investigation reveals that it was an IED blast. He added that it was a localised blast with a limited area of impact.
"One person has died and 14 others were wounded," he said.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Udhampur Dr K Dogra said that around 13 injured were admitted to the hospital, reported The Hindu, while one person was declared brought dead.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a tweet that he was in constant touch with D C Indu Chib and that it was too early to draw any kind of conclusion.
An investigation is underway.
(With inputs from IANS and The Hindu.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.