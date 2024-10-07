Jammu and Kashmir: Nominated MLAs and Implications on Government Formation

The introduction of this provision has not gone unchallenged. Several political leaders have voiced strong objections.

Varinder Singh Sonu, a senior leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and candidate from the Bahu Constituency in Jammu, stated, “I urge all political parties to come forward and demand that, in order to uphold democratic principles, no such appointment should be made without the approval of the future cabinet.”

The Congress party has echoed similar sentiments. In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) termed any move to nominate MLAs before government formation as “undemocratic and against the mandate of the people.”

Ravinder Sharma, the senior vice president and chief spokesperson of JKPCC, added, “The power to nominate five members to the legislative assembly should lie with the new government. Any such exercise prior to government formation would be contrary to democratic norms and yet another betrayal of the people’s mandate.”