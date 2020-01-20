No Bar on Probing Past Crimes of Davinder Singh: J&K DGP
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Monday, 20 January, said there was no bar on investigating past crimes committed by sacked police officer Davinder Singh.
He was responding to a question about reports that the sacked police officer had committed several illegal acts in early years of his career but those acts were overlooked.
A senior police officer posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at the Srinagar airport, Davinder Singh was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was allegedly ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley.
Asked if the arrested DSP had named other policemen who were in league with him, the DGP said the investigation into the case is underway and it is not proper for him to comment.
‘Support Setting Up of Deradicalisation Centres’
Singh also said that he supported the setting up deradicalisation centres for youth who have gone astray in the trouble-torn union territory.
"In recent times, there have been lot of efforts from Pakistan and its agencies to spur radicalisation in this area, some of our young minds have been affected by it and have gone astray. If such a facility (deradicalisation centre) comes up, it should be welcomed," said the DGP.
‘Hizbul On Verge of Being Wiped Out from South Kashmir’
He also announced that Hizbul Mujahideen is on the “verge of being completely wiped out” in South Kashmir.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
