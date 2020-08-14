2 J&K Cops Killed by Terrorists in Attack in Nowgam: Reports
The area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited.
- At least two police personnel lost their lives and one was injured in firing by terrorists in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, 14 August, ANI reported.
- The area has been cordoned off.
- More details are awaited.
