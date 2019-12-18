Jamia Violence: After Denial, Video Shows Cop Firing at Protesters

According to an NDTV report, the video is from Mathura Road near New Friends Colony.

Responding to the video in question, DCP Chimnoy Biswal said, “Since the Jamia protest, a few videos have surfaced of police firing which are being examined. Now this video has surfaced, so police will check this video too.”

On Monday, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had said, “There was no firing, there have been no casualties in Jamia violence. The crime branch will investigate Jamia violence. Thorough investigation will be done and accountability will be fixed.”