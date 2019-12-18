Jamia Violence: After Denial, Video Shows Cop Firing at Protesters
Three days after violence erupted in south Delhi during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a video has surfaced on social media showing a police personnel allegedly firing during the agitation.
According to an NDTV report, the video is from Mathura Road near New Friends Colony.
Responding to the video in question, DCP Chimnoy Biswal said, “Since the Jamia protest, a few videos have surfaced of police firing which are being examined. Now this video has surfaced, so police will check this video too.”
On Monday, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had said, “There was no firing, there have been no casualties in Jamia violence. The crime branch will investigate Jamia violence. Thorough investigation will be done and accountability will be fixed.”
The NDTV report aired on Wednesday cited Delhi Police sources as saying that the cops may have fired in self-defence. The channel also cited Home Ministry sources, who said that a probe would carried out so as to ascertain whether there was any police firing or not.
In another video that has surfaced and used in the NDTV report, a person, purportedly a student of Jamia, is seen lying on the ground, with people in the background saying he has been shot and asking for an ambulance to be called.
Multiple buses were torched and instances of stone-pelting reported as protesters had clashed with the police in south Delhi on Sunday, 15 December. The police had resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells during the fracas.
The Quint has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the two videos.
