‘Shame!’ Lawyers Chant as Delhi HC Denies Protection to Students

After the Delhi High Court refused to provide any relief to student protesters from coercive action, including arrest during the Jamia hearing, lawyers resorted to chanting, “Shame, Shame!” in the court premises on Thursday, 19 December, according to PTI.

The court, which was hearing several PILs seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), issued notice to the Centre, the AAP government and the police to reply to petitions over the incident.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to pass any interim directions and listed the matter for hearing on 4 February.