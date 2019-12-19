‘Shame!’ Lawyers Chant as Delhi HC Denies Protection to Students
After the Delhi High Court refused to provide any relief to student protesters from coercive action, including arrest during the Jamia hearing, lawyers resorted to chanting, “Shame, Shame!” in the court premises on Thursday, 19 December, according to PTI.
The court, which was hearing several PILs seeking setting up of a judicial commission to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), issued notice to the Centre, the AAP government and the police to reply to petitions over the incident.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to pass any interim directions and listed the matter for hearing on 4 February.
A couple of lawyers also burst into tears in the court, while the senior lawyers consoled them saying they would move the Supreme Court, according to Bar & Bench.
The six petitions, moved by lawyers, students of JMI, residents of Okhla where university is located and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament House, had also sought medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for the students.
Several public buses and two police vehicles were torched in the clash between students and police at New Friends' Colony near Jamia university during a demonstration against the CAA on Sunday.
Students and police personnel were injured in the incident.
(With inputs from PTI and Bar & Bench.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)