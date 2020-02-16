‘CCTV Footage Reveals Brutality of Delhi Police’: Jamia Students
Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group consisting of students and alumni of the university on Saturday, 15 February, released CCTV footage, which they claim is from 15 December, 2019 when the Delhi Police had entered their campus after protests against the CAA-NRC turned violent.
The video shows armed policemen entering a hall and thrashing students who were supposedly sitting and studying there. The Jamia students claim the video is from their old reading hall in the MA/MPhill department.
"CCTV footage is showing the brutal act of police forces and how the state sponsored terrorists are playing the game of brutality on the students of Jamia who were preparing for their examination inside the Old Reading Hall of Library,” a statement released by Jamia Coordination Committee said.
On 15 December, several students from the old reading hall in Jamia had shared SOS videos and messages alleging that police had entered the room, thrashed students and shelled tear gas on them.
Hours after the siege, when journalists had entered the campus, they had found that the reading hall was damaged, and chairs and tables were left broken.
Although multiple students corroborated the claims of this video, The Quint cannot independently verify its authenticity. We have reached out to the Delhi Police for a comment, and the copy will updated as and when we receive their response.
Delhi Police had earlier said, “We had entered the campus because there were goons amid students who were pelting students and indulging in violence. We were trying to protect other students from violence, hence we had to shell tear gas inside the library.”
‘Shame on Delhi Police’: Twitter Erupts in Anger
From Priyanka Gandhi to Anurag Kashyap, several people on social media slammed the Delhi Police for unleashing ‘brutality on innocent students’.
