‘CCTV Footage Reveals Brutality of Delhi Police’: Jamia Students

"CCTV footage is showing the brutal act of police forces and how the state sponsored terrorists are playing the game of brutality on the students of Jamia who were preparing for their examination inside the Old Reading Hall of Library,” a statement released by Jamia Coordination Committee said.

On 15 December, several students from the old reading hall in Jamia had shared SOS videos and messages alleging that police had entered the room, thrashed students and shelled tear gas on them.

Hours after the siege, when journalists had entered the campus, they had found that the reading hall was damaged, and chairs and tables were left broken.