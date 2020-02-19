Jamia Suffered Damage to Property Worth Rs 2.66 Crore: Report

Police entered the Jamia campus following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the adjoining areas on 15 December. In the police violence that ensued, many students were injured and one of them even ended up losing an eye.

Students from the Old Reading Hall in Jamia had shared SOS videos and messages alleging that police had entered the room, thrashed students and shelled tear gas on them.

Hours after the siege, when journalists had entered the campus, they had found the reading hall damaged, with the chairs and tables broken.