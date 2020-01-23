Jamia Student Detained, Then Released While Covering CAA Protest

Jamia Millia Islamia University student Shaheen Abdullah, who went viral on last month when clashes broke out between police and students at the varsity, was picked up and later released by the police in Uttar Pradesh, where he was covering a protest in the Shahjamal area of Aligarh, his friends confirmed to The Quint on Thursday, 23 January.

Soon after, a lot of people posted his photo on Twitter with the hashtag #ReleaseShaheenAbdullah and #WhereIsShaheen.

Minutes before he was taken by the police to Aligarh’s Delhi Gate station, Abdullah posted a live on Facebook which captured his conversation with the police.

In the video, he is asked about his whereabouts, to which he replies that he is a student of Jamia and hails from Kerala.