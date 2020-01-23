Jamia Student Detained, Then Released While Covering CAA Protest
Jamia Millia Islamia University student Shaheen Abdullah, who went viral on last month when clashes broke out between police and students at the varsity, was picked up and later released by the police in Uttar Pradesh, where he was covering a protest in the Shahjamal area of Aligarh, his friends confirmed to The Quint on Thursday, 23 January.
Soon after, a lot of people posted his photo on Twitter with the hashtag #ReleaseShaheenAbdullah and #WhereIsShaheen.
Minutes before he was taken by the police to Aligarh’s Delhi Gate station, Abdullah posted a live on Facebook which captured his conversation with the police.
In the video, he is asked about his whereabouts, to which he replies that he is a student of Jamia and hails from Kerala.
Abdullah Went to Cover a ‘Shaheen Bagh-Like Protest’
Sharjeel Usmani, a student activist at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), spoke about Abdullah’s detention: “He went to cover a Shaheen Bagh-like protest in the Shahjamal area. The police saw him making videos and asked him about his whereabouts, following which Abdullah showed them his ID card. Then when the guy who was with him left for a bit, the police picked him up immediately.”
“First, they took him to Upper Court police station, but because that is a Muslim-majority neighbourhood, they shifted him to a Hindu-majority one, only so that no one can build a pressure on the issue,” Umani said.
Usmani stated that Abdulah is currently working for an online platform, Maktoob media.
‘I am Fine,’ Says Abdullah
Hours later, Abdullah posted a story on WhatsApp which read, “I am fine.”
Upon his release being confirmed, he also posted a photo of him along with a friend.
Abdullah became a known face after a video of him and two other students — Ayesha Renna and Ladeeda Farzana — went viral when the protests against CAA at Jamia on 15 December 2019 snowballed into violent clashes.
