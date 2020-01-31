Jamia Shooter Influenced by Social Media, Had No Remorse: Police

The police further said the 17-year-old wanted to create panic at Shaheen Bagh, which has been the centre of women-led protests in the country against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. The protests have also led to several roads in the area being blockaded.

The teenager has been sent to 14 days’ protective custody. The police has also put in an application at the RML Hospital for a bone ossification test to determine his age, PTI reported.