CAA Unrest: Jamia Website Hacked In Support of Protesting Students
Amid the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, that spiked after unrest in New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, 15 December, the website of Jamia Millia Islamia has been hacked to support students of Jamia.
The website opens to a pop-up over the actual home page, with the message:
The message indicated the hacker is operating under the alias is Dark Knight. The Quint could not verify if this was a lone hacker or a hacker group.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
