Jamia Students Detained by Delhi Police Released Late in the Night

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Sunday, 15 December, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 were released from the station in New Friends Colony, a senior police officer said.

One of the released students was injured in the foot. He also alleged religious slurs being used against him.