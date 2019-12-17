10 Held for Jamia Violence at CAA Protests, None of Them Students
Ten people with criminal backgrounds have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted during protests at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, 15 December, news agency ANI reported. According to the student, no student has been arrested.
The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used brute force to contain protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, resulting in violence and arson.
No Bullet Fired: MHA Officials
According to PTI, Home Ministry officials said that no bullet was fired by police during the protests at Jamia on Sunday.
“No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia. All 10 persons detained have criminal background. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report.
There have been allegations that police fired bullets on protesters during the agitation at Jamia.
University VC Wants Probe Into Violence
Delhi Police had said that the crime branch will investigate the violence in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged and asserted that it used "maximum restrain, minimum force" despite being "provoked" by protesters.
Cops had entered the campus of the university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told news agency ANI.
Students of Jamia alleged that policemen entered the university campus and started firing tear gas. A university official told news agency PTI that the police also blocked university gates.
The detained students were released by Delhi Police in the wee hours of Monday.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)