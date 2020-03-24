Police Remove Jamia Graffiti, Twitter Reminds Them of ‘Priorities’
After clearing the protest site at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia, in view of the lockdown imposed in Delhi due to coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police, on Tuesday, 24 March, removed and paint over the art installations and graffiti at both places.
While Jamia had called off its three-month long protest at Gate No. 7 on 21 March to follow the guidelines enforced by CM Arvind Kejriwal to curb coronavirus, Shaheen Bagh had decided to continue its sit-in symbolically with five to seven protesters.
Simeen, one of the graffiti artists at Jamia, said, “We stand victorious. Our graffiti have reached where it was supposed to reach, that is why they were removed today.” (sic)
Twitter was quick to remind the Delhi police – and the Central government who controls the Delhi Police – of their “priorities” in the wake of a national health crisis.
