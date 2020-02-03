Police Arrests Man Who Allegedly Supplied Gun to Jamia Shooter
Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Monday, 3 February, arrested a person, identified as Ajit, for allegedly supplying a weapon to the man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamianagar area of the capital on 30 January, reported news agency ANI.
"We have arrested the accused from whom the juvenile had procured the weapon. He is a wrestler," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).
The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.
After the 30 January shooting incident which injured a Jamia student, the police had apprehended the teenager involved.
In several videos that went viral after the incident, the person could be seen walking with the gun and shouting slogans like, “Ye lo Azadi”, “Delhi Police zindabad” and “Hindustan zindabad”, before firing the bullet.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
