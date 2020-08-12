Cops ‘Stomped on’ Women’s Private Parts at Jamia Protest: Report

According to the NFIW report, relatives of several men (students and protesters) who were picked up and taken to the nearby police station, too, have alleged that they were constantly beaten and kicked in their groins inside the bus.

The report notes, “As we could not get access to the MLCs, we have to rely on information given to us by the survivors themselves. Here we were helped by the medical students who tried to explain the statements given by survivors. We would like to reiterate that our report is based on testimonies given to us by survivors, their spokespersons, medical practitioners, legal and medical advisors.”