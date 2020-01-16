Jallikattu: The Race Begins at Palamedu

The anticipation builds watching the vaadivaasal (the entrance through which the bull emerges). Clad in green jersey shirts, a swarm of people stand in the open ground. Loud cheers from the stands engulf the ground. As the festival begins, the ‘Jallikattu’ bull charges and the crowds go ecstatic.

‘Jallikattu’ marks the start of the four-day harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu. The bull-taming sport that involves aggressive confrontation between cattle and humans is very popular in the state.

Jallikattu was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014, but after a fortnight of massive protests by thousands of people, the Tamil Nadu and central governments stepped in to reverse the bar.



The Quint visited Palamedu near Madurai to give you a glimpse into the sport and the festivities around it.