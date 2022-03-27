Jaishankar Visits Maldives in Backdrop of Ex-President's 'India Out' Campaign

India and Maldives signed pacts on health and education on Saturday, 26 March, in the backdrop of the latter's former president Abdulla Yameen's return to politics with an "India Out" campaign.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid at Addu City, and even discussed regional security and maritime safety issues.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was a "fruitful meeting". " We discussed capacity building and training cooperation in law enforcement. Appreciate his strong support for India-Maldives special partnership," he added.

India has been worried about China's creeping influence into the country, with Yameen's campaign furthering those fears, given that he wants to terminate defense deals with India and sabotage decades of friendly ties.

Jaishankar and Shahid both tweeted appreciation for each other after their meeting.