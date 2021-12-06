Jaishankar, Rajnath Meet Russian Counterparts, Discuss Key Bilateral Issues
Top officials from India and Russia discussed key bilateral, regional, and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, during their meetings in New Delhi on Monday, 6 December.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and General Sergey Shoigu, respectively.
During the bilateral talks with Lavrov, Jaishankar said: "India-Russia partnership is unique. We are very conscious that in a world of rapid geo-political changes, it has, in fact, been remarkably steady and strong."
In his opening remarks at the meeting, he said: "I would also like to take the opportunity to underline that we are very satisfied with our bilateral relations and the state of our cooperation."
Jaishankar added that the annual India-Russia summit is a unique event, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a relationship of great trust and confidence.
"The annual summit is taking place after a gap of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to some very significant outcomes from the summit," said the External Affairs Minister.
Rajnath Singh Signs Defence Agreements With General Shoigu
Defence agreements were signed during the meeting between Rajnath Singh and General Shoigu.
"Defence cooperation is one of the most important pillars of our partnership. I hope the India-Russia partnership will bring peace to the entire region and provide stability to the region," said Singh.
He also said that the annual India-Russia Summit in today's emerging geo-political circumstances will reconfirm the critical importance of special strategic partnership between the two nations.
"India and Russia relations are time-tested, based on a common interest in multi-lateralism, global peace, prosperity, mutual understanding, and trust," said Singh.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi and Putin will begin the summit talks at 5.30 p.m.
