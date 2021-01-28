India-China Ties Under Exceptional Stress: EAM on Ladakh Standoff
He said China signalled a “disregard for commitments” and a willingness to “breach peace”.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 28 January, hit out at China for signaling "disregard for commitments" and their willingness to "breach peace," over the Ladakh standoff.
Speaking at 13th All India Conference of China Studies, Jaishankar said:
“That is why the events in Eastern Ladakh last year have so profoundly disturbed the relationship because they not only signalled a disregard for commitments about minimising troop levels but also showed a willingness to breach peace and tranquility.”S Jaishankar, EAM
He added that India-China ties will have a profound impact on not just the two countries but the rest of the world.
“Far from mitigating differences, events of 2020 have actually put our ties under exceptional stress. India-China relationship is at crossroads; choices that are made will have profound repercussions not just for the two nations but for the world.”
Yet To Receive Explanation on Ladakh: EAM
The EAM also said that India was yet to receive "credible explanation" for China's change in stance on Ladakh and massing of troops in border area.
“Development of ties can only be based on mutuality such as mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, mutual interest: Any expectation that situation at border can be brushed aside and life can carry on undisturbed is not realistic,” he added.
“LAC must be strictly observed, respected; any attempt to unilaterally change status quo is completely unacceptable,” the EAM stressed.
Jaishankar's remarks come after senior military commanders from India and China met for the ninth round of talks to discuss possible solutions to the standoff in eastern Ladakh that began almost nine months ago.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.