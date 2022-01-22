A District Jailed: Odisha Villagers Allege Police Cruelty for Opposing JSW Plan

Bardhan told The Quint, “For the last two days, we haven’t cooked anything. Our children are hungry, and we are imprisoned at home. Police personnel are marching in the village, and if we try to go out, they beat us up.”

The police denies the claims of the villagers. "It is false that we are terrorising the villagers and have sealed the village. There is deployment of police to prevent any law and order situation," SP Singh said.

Bardhan’s son and nephew stepped out on 14 January to visit her betel vineyard, but they went missing. They returned a day after when it was found that they had hid themselves due to the fear of police.

Another resident of Dhinkia, Ramesh Chandra Mallick, said that his wife and sister-in-law were “working in the fields when the cops tried to destroy the vineyard." He said that he wasn’t home and got to know later that his wife and sister-in-law were "arrested" by the police. They had been detained and later released.