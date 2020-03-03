Jaffrabad Shooter Arrested in UP, Being Brought Back to Delhi

The man fired eight rounds in the presence of police personnel. He has been identified as Shahrukh, Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal told The Quint.

On 25 February, ANI had reported that the shooter was first detained and later arrested by the Delhi police – a report that was neither refuted not corrected by the cops. However, two days later, a senior Delhi Police official told The Quint that the shooter had not been arrested.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)