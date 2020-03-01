Polish Student Asked to Leave India For Attending anti-CAA Rally

Kamil Siedcynski, a Polish student of Comparative Literature, Jadavpur University, has been asked by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave the country after he participated in an anti-CAA rally in the West Bengal capital, varsity sources said on Sunday, 1 March.

The incident comes close on the heels of a Bangladeshi student of Visva Bharati University being issued a similar directive by the FRRO after she posted photographs of an anti-CAA demonstration, held on the campus, on social media. A JU source told PTI that Kamil Siedcynski was asked by the FRRO to visit its Kolkata office, which he did on February 22.