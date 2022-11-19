ADVERTISEMENT

Jabalpur Murder: Man, Who Killed Partner in Resort, Arrested from Rajasthan

The accused in Jabalpur murder now identified as one Hemant Bhadane, has been arrested from Sirohi, Rajasthan

vishnukant tiwari
Published
India
1 min read
Jabalpur Murder: Man, Who Killed Partner in Resort, Arrested from Rajasthan
i

Madhya Pradesh police arrested the man who killed his partner in Mekhala resort of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh from Sirohi district in Rajasthan.

In a grisly murder case which occurred in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Hemant Bhadane initially claiming to be Abhijeet Patidar allegedly slit the throat of his partner Shilpa Jharia and recorded videos while the women gasped for breath.

The accused, now identified as one Hemant Rajendra Bhadane, was arrested from Sirohi district in Rajasthan yesterday and was brought to Jabalpur at around 5 AM and produced in the court today.

Hemant Rajendra Bhadane, the man who killed his partner in Jabalpur's resort being taken to court. 

Photo screen grab from the video accessed by The Quint

The accused was absconding since Monday, 7 November and the police was only able to arrest the accused after 10 days.

Mukesh Joga, Inspector General, Jabalpur range said:

We caught the accused from Sirohi, Rajasthan. His original name is Hemant Rajendra Bhadane, a resident of Nasik, Maharashtra and is named in around 37 cases.
Mukesh Joga, IG
Also Read

'Don't Cheat': Jabalpur Man, Who Killed Partner in Hotel Room, Still at Large

'Don't Cheat': Jabalpur Man, Who Killed Partner in Hotel Room, Still at Large

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Murder   Madhya Pradesh   Jabalpur 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×