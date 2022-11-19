Jabalpur Murder: Man, Who Killed Partner in Resort, Arrested from Rajasthan
The accused in Jabalpur murder now identified as one Hemant Bhadane, has been arrested from Sirohi, Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh police arrested the man who killed his partner in Mekhala resort of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh from Sirohi district in Rajasthan.
In a grisly murder case which occurred in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Hemant Bhadane initially claiming to be Abhijeet Patidar allegedly slit the throat of his partner Shilpa Jharia and recorded videos while the women gasped for breath.
The accused, now identified as one Hemant Rajendra Bhadane, was arrested from Sirohi district in Rajasthan yesterday and was brought to Jabalpur at around 5 AM and produced in the court today.
The accused was absconding since Monday, 7 November and the police was only able to arrest the accused after 10 days.
Mukesh Joga, Inspector General, Jabalpur range said:
We caught the accused from Sirohi, Rajasthan. His original name is Hemant Rajendra Bhadane, a resident of Nasik, Maharashtra and is named in around 37 cases.Mukesh Joga, IG
